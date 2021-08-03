How to Watch the Men’s Olympic Basketball Semifinal Game Between the United States and Australia, as well as the Start Time and Odds

The men’s basketball team of the United States is two wins away from winning another gold medal. Team USA’s progress to the finals of the Tokyo Olympics, on the other hand, is far from certain.

The United States will play Australia in the Olympic semifinals on Thursday. The winner advances to the gold medal game, while the loser can only hope for a bronze medal.

The match begins at 1:15 p.m. local time in Tokyo and 12:15 a.m. EDT on Thursday. The match between the United States and Australia will be broadcast live on Peacock, NBCOlympics.com, and the NBC Sports app.

NBCOlympics.com will have a full replay of the game for anyone who were unable to watch it live.

On Thursday (12:15 AM ET, Peacock), the #USABMNT will face Australia in the #Tokyo2020 semifinals! pic.twitter.com/ZHVzoBLHku

During exhibition play in Las Vegas last month, Australia was one of two teams to defeat Team USA. Patty Mills and Joe Ingles combined for 39 points to lead Australia to a 91-83 victory on July 12.

Since the setback, the Team USA roster has undergone significant changes. After participating in the NBA Finals, starters Devin Booker and Jrue Holiday, as well as Khris Middleton, have joined the team. Bradley Beal, who did not fly to Japan after testing positive for COVID-19, has been replaced by JaVale McGee.

Team USA’s problems continued in Tokyo, as it wasted a seven-point lead over France in the last four minutes of the Olympic opening. Since then, the US has won three straight games, including a 95-81 victory over Spain in the quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Now that Team USA is in elimination games, Kevin Durant is once again looking like the best basketball player on the planet. In the last two games, Durant has scored 52 points on 18-28 shooting.

Team USA has significantly more star power than Australia, with seven players who have been NBA All-Stars since 2020. The Australian team is led by a group of NBA role players who have never been No. 1 choices in the league.

In the quarterfinals, Australia achieved the largest win of any team, defeating Argentina 97-59. Five players scored in double figures, bringing the team’s overall record in Tokyo to a perfect 4-0.

According to the betting line at FanDuel Sportsbook, Team USA is a 12-point favorite over Australia. Team USA has a -720 chance of winning the tournament outright. Australia is a +450 underdog in this match.