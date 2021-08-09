How to Watch ‘Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles’ Episode 6 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

The Grand Spirit Festival will be the subject of Episode 6 of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles.” Rio will celebrate the celebration with his new pals after being accepted by the People of the Spirits.

Rio, who has the Humanoid Spirit, attends the Grand Spirit festival with the grace of Lady Dryas, according to the official synopsis of “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 6.

Meanwhile, Latifa sneaks out of the community in the dead of night. The village warriors learn about an invader hiding within the territory.

Rio was accosted by enigmatic beings that appeared to be demi-humans in the previous episode. They revealed themselves to be the Spirit People. Rio began to talk things out, but when a winged beast named Uzuma discovered Rio using spirit magic on Latifa, she attacked him.

Rio was unable to dispel Uzuma’s suspicions that Rio had kidnapped Latifa.

“Rio and Latifa have entered the Wilderness’s woodland. They’re encircled by a band of what look to be demi-humans while she sleeps. The girls reveal themselves to be Spirit People. Rio tries to reason with them, but Latifa is discovered by Uzuma, a winged beast person, who believes Rio has kidnapped her. Uzuma swoops down on Rio without giving him the opportunity to defend himself. Rio is knocked out by her unexpected strike. A gorgeous girl with pink, blonde hair, as well as Amakawa Hayato’s childhood friend, Ayase Miharu, appear to him in his dreams.” Crunchyroll’s summary for Episode 5 can be found here.

Yoshitsugu Matsuoka plays Rio/Haruto Amakawa, Asuka Nishi plays Alma, Yukina Shutou plays Orphia, Yuuki Kuwahara plays Aishia, Tomori Kusunoki plays Latifa, Sayumi Suzushiro plays Christina Beltrum, Sayaka Kaneko plays Roanne Fontaine, Sayaka Harada plays Miharu Ayase, Koji Yusa plays Reiss Vulf

On Crunchyroll, fans can watch “Seirei Gensouki – Spirit Chronicles” Episode 6 online. On Monday, the program will be streamed live in Japanese with English subtitles.