How to Watch ‘Drug Store In Another World’ Episode 1 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

In “Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist” Episode 3, Reiji Kirio’s next job is to create a rejuvenating elixir for the town lord’s wife.

The summary for Episode 3 has been revealed on the official website, and it teases Reiji starting to produce a new product for the town lord’s wife.

Reiji agrees to manufacture the product, which is a gel to achieve beautiful skin, in Episode 3 of “Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist.”

Reiji devised a dishwashing detergent in the previous episode, labeled Dishwashing Detergent “Scrubba-dub-dub/Beast-Be-Gone/ Capshin Fluid,” and Mina was astonished with how effective it was. She was able to quickly clear the dishes.

Reiji decided to pay a visit to the Rabbit Tavern, where he presented Rena with the detergent, promising to utilize it in her restaurant. Reiji and Noela ran upon Doz and Foz, who served as security guards for the Red Cat Brigade, at Rabbit Tavern.

Later, Annabelle, the Red Cat Brigade’s leader, met with Reiji and Noela. Reiji was asked by Doz and Foz whether he could give five of his super potions at half price on a daily basis.

Annabelle was a drug addict who drank two bottles of the elixirs every night. Doz and Foz confirmed Annabelle’s addiction, despite Annabelle’s denial. Every morning, they’d find two bottles missing, according to the duo.

Jun Fukushima plays Reiji Kirio, Satsumi Matsuda plays Elaine, Risae Matsuda plays Noella, Fumiko Uchimura plays Garou Ejiru, Akane Kumada plays Mina, and Mariko Higashiuchi plays Annabel in the anime “Cheat Kusushi no Slow Life – Isekai ni Tsukur Drugstore.”

On Crunchyroll this Wednesday, fans can watch Episode 3 of “Drug Store in Another World – The Slow Life of a Cheat Pharmacist.” The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.