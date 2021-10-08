How to Watch ‘Build Divide Code Black’ Episode 1 Live Stream Online [Spoilers]

Neo Kyoto is a city where residents can participate in the card game Build Divide and defeat the governing King. They also have the opportunity to have a wish granted to them.

The synopsis for “Build Divide -#00000- Code Black” Episode 1 has been revealed on the official website, presenting the characters Teruto Kurabe and Sakura Banka.

The King is in charge of Neo Kyoto, which is built on AR infrastructure. Neo Kyoto is an absurd universe where the game determines who is superior and who is inferior.

Teruto, who is wandering the city, comes into a girl named Sakura who is being pursued by a thug. Teruto is introduced to the Rebuild Battle by her.

She tells him that if he wants his wish to come true, he must ready to fight in the Rebuild war. Sakura believes Teruto has the potential to win the card fights and challenge the King in the end.

“There’s a rumor going around Neo Kyoto. Anyone who can defeat the King in Build-Divide will be given whatever they want. To challenge the King, one must first participate in the Rebuild fight. They’ll have to finish the’Key’ there. — Everyone has a wish that they hope will come true. — Teruto Kurabe, a young man, vows to defeat the King in order to obtain what he desires. He jumps right into the Rebuild Battle, with a little help from the enigmatic Sakura Banka. The city of Neo Kyoto is now the stage, and the game is BUILD-DIVIDE!” Aniplex USA’s official series summary may be found here.

Liden Films is producing “Build Divide -#00000- Code Black.” Yuki Komada directed the animation, and Yoriko Tomita handled the series composition. Kenta Higashiohji and Keiji Inai created the soundtrack.

Hikaru Muno and Homura Kawamoto created the original concept for the anime.

Aoi Koga plays Hiyori Tori, Yto Uemura plays Teruhito Kurabe, Y Serizawa plays Kikka, Atsushi Tamaru plays Naomitsu Enj, and Sayumi Watabe plays Sakura Banka in the anime “Build Divide -#00000- Code Black.”

On Crunchyroll and Funimation Saturday, fans may watch “Build Divide -#00000- Code Black” Episode 1 online. The episode will be broadcast in Japanese with English subtitles live on the internet.