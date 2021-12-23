How To Permanently Resolve The Student Loan Issue

This week, Americans with outstanding loans received some welcome news. Under the CARES Act of 2020, President Biden extended the student loan moratorium for another 90 days.

“We know that millions of student-loan borrowers are still dealing with the effects of the pandemic and require further time before beginning payments,” the President stated on Wednesday, justifying his decision to extend the moratorium on student loans.

However, another moratorium will not fix the dilemma that millions of Americans are facing. It would simply push it to the side of the road at a later day. Instead, the US government might make higher education more available to the general public in order to permanently fix the student debt crisis.

Student debt is a serious, pervasive, and long-term issue. According to educationdata.org, debt balances have risen steadily over time, reaching $1.70 trillion in 2020. Approximately 43 million people in the United States owe an average of $39,351 apiece.

Some people in the United States wind up paying off their education loans when they retire. Professor of Sustainability Management Nancy Landrum is one of them.

“I’m [semi]retiring at the end of this month and year [December 2021] and I’m STILL paying off student loan debt,” she explained. “My debt was almost $100,000 when I graduated with my fourth degree in 2000, and it is currently around $88,500.” She went on to say, “Because loan forgiveness requires you to be working full-time at a qualifying institution at the time the forgiveness is granted, Biden’s restricted waiver will not help me. My retirement notice was sent to my company well before the present government announced the waiver.” A large amount of unpaid debt is both an individual and a social issue. It’s a personal issue because the payment consumes a large portion of consumer disposable income, leaving less money for other purposes. It also makes it difficult for young individuals to qualify for various forms of loans, such as a mortgage to purchase a home. In the meanwhile, it may deter some people from pursuing an education in the first place.

That’s where a private problem becomes a communal one: student debt threatens marriage, birth rates, and educational attainment. That’s bad news for the country’s long-term output potential and efforts to achieve income equality.

What is the solution? Higher education in the United States should be free, as it is in many other nations across the world. Greece, for example, does not have the wealth of America, yet it offers free higher education to those who qualify. Students who enter after passing national exams.