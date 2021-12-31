How to Make Black-Eyed Peas in the Southern Tradition: An Easy New Year’s Recipe

New Year’s Day is quickly approaching, which means it’s time to start planning a good luck custom to usher in the new year.

Because spherical meals resemble money and coins, black-eyed peas and other lentils are said to bring good luck, according to USA Today. Many people believe that eating the symbolic dish will bring financial success in the new year, and that not eating it will bring bad luck.

Make a wonderful pot of black-eyed peas with this Food Network recipe to ensure you have good fortune in the New Year.

1. Use canned black-eyed peas or a pound of dried black-eyed peas in this recipe. If using dried peas, cover them with four inches of water and soak them overnight in a big saucepan. After that, drain and rinse. You can alternatively give the peas a “quick soak” by boiling them for two minutes with the water. Then turn off the heat, cover the saucepan, and let the peas soak for an hour. The peas should then be drained and rinsed.

2. Heat the oil in a big pot over medium-high heat, then add the pork when it begins to simmer. Sear the pork for four to five minutes, or until all sides are brown.

3. In a large pot, combine the garlic, onion, and bacon. Stir and simmer for six to eight minutes, or until the garlic and onion are lightly browned.

4. Combine the garlic powder, cayenne pepper, salt, and black pepper in a mixing bowl. Cook for two minutes, or until the spices are evenly distributed throughout the contents of the saucepan.

5. Add the chicken stock and water, as well as the bay leaves, to the mixture. Reduce the heat to low and allow the contents to simmer, covered, for about 30 minutes.

6. When the pork starts to come apart, add the peas and cook for another hour to an hour and a half, or until the peas are tender.

7. Check seasonings with a taste test. If desired, hot-pepper vinegar can be used in the recipe. Use the back of a spoon to break some of the peas against the inside of the saucepan and whisk them into the mixture to make it creamier.

8. Transfer the black-eyed peas to a serving bowl after removing the bay leaves.

New Year’s greetings!