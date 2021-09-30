How The Dodgers Can Win The NL West And Pass The Giants In The Standings In The MLB Playoffs

The Los Angeles Dodgers’ eight-year winning streak in the National League West is coming to an end. The San Francisco Giants lead the Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West by two games with four games remaining in the 2021 MLB regular season.

The Dodgers are unlikely, but not impossible, to pass the Giants in the standings before the playoffs.

San Francisco finishes the season with three games at home against the San Diego Padres, after hosting the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday. The Dodgers take on the Padres on Thursday before facing the Milwaukee Brewers in the final series of the season.

The Giants were victorious by a score of 1-0. In September, they are 20-6. They have 104 victories, which is the most in the history of the San Francisco Giants. The number three is their magic number for clinching the NL West. pic.twitter.com/olIhMrytmO

Since the middle of August, San Diego has gone 11-31, putting them out of contention. The Dodgers upset the Padres 11-9 in the ninth inning on Wednesday night, sending San Diego its 10th loss in 11 games.

The Giants won their fifth straight game by shutting out the Diamondbacks 1-0 on Wednesday. This season, San Francisco has a 16-2 record versus Arizona. The Arizona Diamondbacks have the worst record in Major League Baseball.

The magic number for San Francisco to win the NL West has been reduced to three. That implies that three San Francisco victories or Los Angeles defeats would put San Francisco in sole possession of first place.

To stay in the division race, the Dodgers would need the Giants to go no worse than 2-2 down the stretch if they win their final four games. Los Angeles’ 3-1 record would mean San Francisco could only finish 1-3.

The Dodgers and the NL West leaders would have the same record after 162 games if they won exactly two more games than the Giants during the next four. San Francisco would visit Los Angeles in a 163rd game Monday to break the tie and declare the division winner.

In the wild-card game on Wednesday, Oct. 6, the NL West’s second-place finisher will host the St. Louis Cardinals. The winner of the NL West will have home-field advantage throughout the postseason and will meet the winner of the NL Wild-Card Game in the NLDS.

Since trading for Trea Turner and Max Scherzer, the Dodgers have gone 40-13. Over the last decade, just six teams have enjoyed a 53-game winning streak.

During that time, the Dodgers have gained one (1) game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers. Brief News from Washington Newsday.