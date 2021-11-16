How Smoking Marijuana While Pregnant Can Make Your Child More Anxious

According to a new study from Mount Sinai Hospital in New York City, cannabis usage during pregnancy may lead to increased anxiety, hyperactivity, and even aggressiveness in children later in life.

A possible link between cannabis usage by pregnant women and these behavioral disorders in children has been discovered in a report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences publication. The study was part of a larger investigation on how stress during pregnancy affects infant development.

Dr. Yoko Nomura, one of the study’s co-authors, said, “The endocannabinoid system in the brain is known to influence the amount of stress.” “Early exposure appears to overburden the system, preventing it from performing as well as it could.” A subset of 322 mother-child pairs from the main cohort participated in the trial, including 71 women who said they used cannabis during pregnancy. All of the women were invited to join the study during their second trimesters and to participate in follow-up assessments with their children for up to four years after their babies were born.

Cannabis usage during pregnancy was linked to greater levels of stress, anxiety, aggression, and hyperactivity in young children, according to the researchers. When compared to children born to nonusers, these children had higher amounts of a stress hormone called cortisol in their hair, and young females born to women who used cannabis while pregnant had higher levels of aggressiveness in particular.

When studying the placentas of those who used cannabis while pregnant, a probable genetic explanation was discovered. They discovered lower expression of numerous genes linked to immune system function in these children, and the variations could be linked to future anxiety.

As cannabis becomes more widely available in the United States, experts are paying closer attention to its negative impacts on adults and children. Other research has found that young people who use cannabis as a vape product are more likely to have a heart attack earlier in life, and that consuming marijuana as a vape product can impede their brain development.

Cannabis has long been promoted as a safe drug, but one of the study’s co-authors, Dr. Yasmin Hurd, told NBC News that it’s crucial to understand the hazards associated with its usage.

"It's not that I believe cannabis is a bad thing," she explained. "However, it is a medicine for which we must ensure that we understand which folks may be affected."