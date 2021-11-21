How Serious Is Inflation In The United States, And Will It Hurt Growth?

As the COVID-19 pandemic drags on, the United States is confronted with an ancient foe that has reared its head once more: inflation. The issue dates back to the 1970s, when the Federal Reserve Board began reducing the money supply gradually.

The present inflation debate has been based on a single question: is it transient or is it here to stay for the time being? The response has split observers, experts, and policymakers into opposing factions, with ramifications for the economy as a whole.

It is indisputable that prices have steadily risen in the last year, according to latest inflation measurements.

In October, according to the most recent Consumer Price Index (CPI) from the Labor Department, inflation surged by 6.2 percent, the highest rate in 30 years, owing to rising energy prices. Meanwhile, after a 0.6 percent gain last month, wholesale goods prices rose to their highest level in a decade. The impact of increased prices was reflected in a drop in the third quarter’s gross domestic product as consumption shrank.

The Federal Reserve, led by Chairman Jerome Powell, and the Biden administration have maintained that continuing inflation is temporary, a remark that has polarized economists. Powell admitted that it meant different things to different individuals in a press conference on Nov. 3, but underlined that the Fed did not view it in terms of time.

“It has a sense of’short-lived,’ and that there is a real-time component, measured in months,” Powell said during the Fed news conference. He went on to say that the challenge for the central bank was whether rising prices would lead to “permanently or persistently high inflation.” In a Washington Post essay, former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized the Fed’s stance. He cited Powell’s August address in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, in which he laid out five pillars that backed his inflation stance.

Summers made the point that the supporting justifications for Powell’s position on transitory inflation had been refuted, citing recent cross-sectoral inflation and unemployment data. According to the former Treasury secretary, clinging to this viewpoint might blind the Fed to potential bubbles emerging right under its nose.

Summers, who is now a professor at Harvard, stated, "Meme stocks, retail option purchasing, crypto market developments, credit spreads, and some start-up valuations signal major froth in some markets."