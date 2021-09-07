How Marijuana Use Doubles The Risk Of A Heart Attack In Young People

Young adults who use cannabis may wish to reconsider their decision. According to a new study published in the Journal of the Canadian Medical Association, those under the age of 45 who have ingested cannabis in the previous 30 days have a twofold increased risk of heart attack.

Researchers found that of the 17 percent of persons who reported cannabis use within the preceding month, 1.3 percent later experienced a heart attack, according to health data from nearly 33,000 adults ages 18 to 44 included in US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention surveys in 2017 and 2018. In comparison, only 0.8 percent of other people in this age group reported using marijuana.

Dr. Karim Ladha, the study’s lead author, believes that the popular image of cannabis as a harmless drug is incorrect. According to CNN, he also stated that the study showed that heavy cannabis use has both long and short-term dangers.

According to Ladha, the study was not designed to look at how cannabis affects heart health, but previous studies had come to that conclusion. He went on to say that cannabis can reduce the amount of oxygen sent to the heart, which can lead to heart attacks.

Another point to consider is that current cannabis is far more potent than it has ever been in the previous 50 years. Today’s marijuana, according to Robert Page, chair of the American Heart Association’s scientific statement on cannabis, “isn’t what your grandfather used to smoke at Woodstock.” Page was not a participant in the Canadian research on the drug’s effects on the human body.

Dr. David Mazer, one of the study’s co-authors, noted that while previous studies had shown that cannabis could have good benefits for treating pain, this did not negate the drug’s severe side effects. Mazer advised people and their doctors to “weigh the dangers and advantages of cannabis in their own unique circumstances.”

Cannabis research is still hindered in the United States by the fact that it is still illegal in various forms and on a federal level. As the public’s attitude toward marijuana has improved, 18 states have decriminalized and authorized its use. Even though President Joe Biden remains opposed, Democratic members of Congress considered a measure to legalize marijuana on a federal level in July.