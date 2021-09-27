How Many Murders Take Place in the United States? The FBI has released the most recent crime data, which shows an increase in homicides.

According to newly released FBI data, homicides in major U.S. cities increased to their highest level in decades in 2020.

The Bureau of Justice Statistics released its annual crime report for 2020 on Monday, showing that violent crimes overall were down in 2020, while murders increased by 4,901 from the previous year. Since the FBI began collecting national crime records in 1960, this is the biggest rise between years.

The total number of individuals slain in the United States last year was 21,500, with the majority of them occurring in the country’s biggest cities. Some cities, such as New York City, had 500 homicides in 2020 compared to 319 in 2019, but overall, they stayed much below the tumultuous 1990s, when homicides regularly exceeded the four-digit threshold.

Milwaukee, Albuquerque, and Des Moines all had record-breaking murder rates.

The data also includes demographic information on homicide victims’ race, ethnicity, and gender. The biggest number of victims were black Americans (9913), followed by white Americans (7029). Men committed more killings than women, but they also killed a greater number of people, 14,146 against 3,573.

The reason for the increase in homicides in 2020 is unknown, but experts who spoke with the New York Times think that a number of reasons could be at play.

The data for 2020 corresponds to the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the United States. The virus caused widespread socioeconomic disruption as more Americans lost their jobs, were forced to live closer together during lockdowns, and many lost their houses or businesses as a result of the illness.

In 2020, weapons were used in the majority of killings. During the COVID-19 epidemic, the United States saw a spike in gun sales, although experts cautioned that this alone does not explain the rise in homicides in every major city, particularly those with better gun control laws.

The fallout from last summer’s statewide racial justice rallies, as well as the impact they had on enforcement, has been mentioned as a possible explanation. High-profile police killings of Black Americans, such as the death of George Floyd in May 2020, have stoked distrust in law enforcement in many areas, making people less likely to report crimes.

At the same time, a growing number of police officers are leaving the force, citing low morale and concerns about increased monitoring of their conduct, which some studies believe reduces proactive policing.