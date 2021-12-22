How James Franco Reacts to Seth Rogen’s Friendship Being Terminated Due to Sexual Misconduct Allegations.

After allegations of sexual assault against “The Deuce” star Seth Rogen, James Franco has finally expressed his views regarding the actor’s choice to dissolve their long-standing friendship.

The two actors had been friends for 20 years and had appeared in a number of films together, including “Pineapple Express,” “The Interview,” and “The Disaster Artist.”

Despite openly condemning Franco, Rogen claimed that he understood his former co-decision star’s to quit their relationship due to sexual misconduct charges.

Franco discussed the strained friendship during an appearance with SiriusXM’s “The Jess Cagle Podcast.”

“Of course, that was terrible in context,” Franco explained, “but I get it, you know, he had to respond for me since I was mute.”

Throughout their long friendship, Franco revealed that the two never fought. “It’s been 20 years since we’ve had a fight.” There was not a single fight. “He was my absolute closest colleague and work friend,” the actor stated.

Franco also addressed some of the sexual misconduct allegations leveled against him.

“In 2018, there were some complaints and an article about me, and I just thought to myself, ‘I’m going to stay quiet.’ I’m going to be, and I’m going to pause.’ He said, “It didn’t feel like the correct time to say anything.”

“There were people who were angry with me, and I needed to pay attention to them.” When something like this happens, the natural human instinct is to put a stop to it, according to writer Damon Young. You just want to get ahead of it and apologize for whatever you have to do to get it done. But that doesn’t give you the opportunity to do the work and see what’s below.” Franco claimed that his wrongdoing, as well as his struggles with sobriety and sex addiction, gave him the opportunity to work on himself. “So I’ve just been putting in a lot of time, and I’m very confident in saying four years, you know?” He explained, “I was in rehab for substance abuse earlier.”

“I had to deal with some issues that were related to addiction as well.” So I’ve really used my recovery experience to start looking into it and change who I was.” Franco’s entire interview will be accessible on Thursday with the release of the latest episode of “The Jess Cagle Podcast.”