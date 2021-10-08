How is the Federal Reserve assisting banks in preparing for climate change risks?

After billions of dollars in damage from catastrophic weather events, the US Federal Reserve is looking into methods to help protect the economy from climate change.

Fed Governor Lael Brainard outlined why the central bank was beginning to look more closely at climate threats in a speech to the Boston Federal Reserve on Thursday.

After years of fatal wildfires and severe floods, and with the COVID-19 pandemic looming in the background, Brainard told the audience that the Fed is mindful of how “risks emerging from outside the economy” can affect the financial system.

To address these dangers, Brainard highlighted how the Fed will try to limit big banks’ vulnerability to the effects of catastrophic weather events.

According to Brainard, the key approach to achieve this was to create a climate risk scenario analysis model based on the financial stress tests that the Fed implemented after the Great Recession.

Today’s stress tests, according to Brainard, have little relation to the originals in terms of risk management criteria, therefore it might be adapted to climate planning.

The idea of a stress test for climate threats was also offered earlier this year by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell. He did say, though, that climate change was “not something that we directly consider in establishing monetary policy right now.” If the Fed adopts it, it will bring the central bank closer to several of its international counterparts.

The European Central Bank (ECB) stated in July that it would begin conducting climate stress tests in Eurozone countries across the continent. Climate stress tests are being implemented or considered by central banks in Canada, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

A climate stress test, according to Brainard, would necessitate analysis from throughout the financial sector, with insurance companies being singled out. Insurance premiums for businesses and property owners are pushed up after severe weather occurrences, variables that Brainard believes should be factored into a bank’s risk management approach.

Brainard stated that the Fed would strive to obtain more data in order to assist banks in developing new risk models. She criticized the present voluntary climate data system as problematic because it produces “inconsistent quality” and “incompleteness.” To address this, Brainard advised that the Fed seek clarity by establishing explicit definitions and methodologies for banks. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.