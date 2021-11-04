How Did 18 Billionaires Still Get $1,200 in COVID-19 Stimulus Checks?

Some of America’s wealthiest people grabbed stimulus cheques meant to help those who were struggling financially during the pandemic’s economic instability. According to a recent inquiry, 18 billionaires were among those receiving direct payments, which represented a small portion of their total wealth.

ProPublica discovered that stimulus cheques issued under the $2.2 trillion CARES Act, which was passed in March 2020, ended up in the accounts of millionaires and billionaires alike. Those earning less than $75,000 and couples earning less than $150,000 would be eligible for a one-time direct payment of $1,200 under the CARES Act.

By reporting negative incomes to the IRS, wealthy Americans were able to qualify for the $1,200 checks through a number of tax strategies, including company write-offs and deductions.

According to ProPublica, it was able to identify 270 ultra-wealthy Americans who were able to exploit deductions on a large enough scale to qualify for the payments by filing tax returns with negative incomes. Wages did not make up a major portion of the tax returns studied by ProPublica, accounting for only 1.4 percent of the revenues examined.

The list of billionaires analyzed by the outlet contained several well-known individuals. George Soros and his son Robert received stimulus payments from the government, but they both returned them, according to their spokeswoman. Dart Container Corp. CEO Robert Dart confirmed through corporate counsel that he had also returned the stimulus check.

Terry Pegula, owner of the NHL’s Buffalo Sabres and the NFL’s Buffalo Bills, and Glen Taylor, who once owned the NBA’s Minnesota Timberwolves, are said to have gotten stimulus cheques. Richard Fuld, the former CEO of Lehman Brothers, and Erik Prince, the founder of the former Blackwater private military organization, were both found on ProPublica’s list of billionaires who received checks.

Taxing the ultra-wealthy has been a sticking point in Democratic congressional deliberations, as they seek to rewrite the tax code, with billionaires in particular facing increases. Moderate Democrats, on the other hand, resisted any “billionaire tax” in the final measure while supporting other tax hikes on the wealthy.

After the ProPublica study was published, Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., stated that the findings proved that a tax on billionaires was necessary.

“America’s tax policy is utterly inadequate for taxing billionaires fairly, let alone ensuring that they pay.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.