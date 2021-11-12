How Developers Handle Fan Criticism As Pokémon Turns 25.

This year honors the 25th anniversary of the popular media phenomenon Pokémon, which first debuted in 1996. As the company’s fan base grows, its creative teams have faced a barrage of criticism, particularly in regards to the mainline series’ last few installments.

The Pokémon Company must create innovative ways to please a diverse spectrum of customers, from long-time aficionados to those who have only recently discovered the franchise.

In an interview with Axios, Pokémon Company Director of Consumer Marketing J.C. Smith stated that it is a top priority for them to include all age groups. He also stated that they are aware of the negative feedback and criticism from fans.

“At the Pokémon Company, we have a group of creative and professionals that have been through a lot — seen, heard [a lot],” he stated. “Because they’ve heard it, they have thicker skin than other people.” When it comes to the older audience, Smith believes the company recognizes their need for more sophisticated games. He answered, “We hear it.” “We make every effort to make the core accessible to everyone.” Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, remakes of the 2006 Nintendo DS role-playing video games, will be released on November 19th. They were revealed in conjunction with Pokémon Legends: Arceus, which will be released in January, as part of Pokémon’s 25th anniversary celebration.