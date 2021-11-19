How Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke Can Win ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Season 30

They had a rocky start to the season with two COVID-19 diagnoses that kept them out of the ballroom for two weeks, but since returning to Season 30 of “Dancing With the Stars,” Cody Rigsby and Cheryl Burke have been doing everything they can to win—and they could now call themselves champions after reaching the finals.

Though their illnesses caused them to stumble, resulting in low-scoring rehearsal footage and streamed performances from different locations, #TeamBooCrew has been winning over viewers on the ABC competition series since returning and being cleared, and eventually persuaded the judges to side with them as well. Although their fellow finalists have higher overall scores, this season has been unpredictable and extremely competitive since week 3, thus Cody still has a chance to win the Mirrorball.

Pros

They’re a Fun Team to Watch.

No one can deny that Cody and Cheryl are having a good time when they perform, and their contagious nature has made them interesting to watch throughout the season. That enjoyment has helped them stay on the show week after week, even when the judges weren’t as impressed with Cody’s technique or footwork. With the Freestyle round approaching, entertainment may be the key to securing the Mirrorball—and if there’s one thing Cheryl is known for, it’s entertaining and memorable Freestyles, as her Season 2 dance with Drew Lachey is still considered one of the show’s best.

They have a large fan base and have never finished in the bottom two.

One of the couple’s biggest advantages has been that they appear to have a sizable fanbase watching the program and voting for them, as proven by the fact that they have never been in the Bottom Two during the competition. Because there is no longer a judge’s save, this is a major advantage going into the finals. The celebrities will all fall into their official places, no matter where they are in the hearts of the fans, when the results of viewer voting and judges’ scores are tallied. If Cody’s popularity has been strong enough to keep him out of the bottom this whole time, his prospects of winning a Mirrorball appear to be slightly better than that of fellow finalist Jojo Siwa. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.