HomeGoods Has Opened An Online Store: Here’s How To Get Free Shipping, Returns, And More.

HomeGoods has opened an online site where customers can shop for discounted home décor items.

On Tuesday, the website HomeGoods.com launched, providing popular goods at discounted costs. Customers will be able to shop a “variety of handpicked finds including a fresh mix of items, much like buyers can find in-store,” according to the website.

HomeGoods said the e-commerce site will feature items from the bedding, bath, decorative pillows, kitchen goods, seasonal décor, pet, and storage/organization categories, as well as additional finds in the future.

“We are happy to introduce a second avenue for our enthusiastic shoppers to explore and purchase an assortment they know and love,” said John Ricciuti, president of HomeGoods. We hope our consumers enjoy shopping for HomeGoods online as much as they enjoy browsing the aisles of our stores.”

On orders of $119 or more, customers will receive free shipping.

Most online purchases can be returned via mail or for free at one of the more than 820 HomeGoods locations across the United States. In-store returns and mailed-back items are subject to some exclusions, such as returning within 40 days of purchase unless otherwise specified. In most cases, mailed-back returns will cost you $14.99.

HomeGoods has announced that it would add a gift collection and a décor category to its online sites for the holiday season.

TJX Companies (TJX), HomeGoods’ parent company, also owns T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, HomeSense, and Sierra. T.J. Maxx, Marshalls, and Sierra all have online stores.

