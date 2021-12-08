Here’s all you need to know about Visa’s new cryptocurrency service.

Visa announced on Wednesday that it will create a new service to assist people understand and handle cryptocurrencies.

The move comes as many global financial institutions, both in the United States and elsewhere, have become increasingly receptive of digital currencies. Visa stated it polled “almost 6,000 financial decision-makers” in Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Germany, Hong Kong, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and the United States.

In a news release, the financial services organization stated, “The case for crypto is becoming stronger for financial institutions.” “According to new UK findings from global study, 41% of UK citizens surveyed had either used or positively regard cryptocurrency.” The world’s largest payment company said it is working hard to “assist partners in navigating a new age of money mobility.” “Awareness of crypto among financial decision-makers questioned in the UK is strong at 92 percent,” according to more Visa study. A disadvantage of cryptocurrencies, notably bitcoin, according to Visa chief financial officer Vasant Prabhu, is their lack of reliability.

“It’s a very tough thing for a retailer to accept (bitcoin) as a currency if the price fluctuates from $60,000 to $50,000 in a few hours,” Prabhu told Reuters.

Visa now offers a credit card that allows customers to earn bitcoin when they make purchases.

“Crypto signifies a technological transformation in money transportation and digital ownership,” said Antony Cahill, Visa Europe’s Deputy CEO. “As consumers’ attitudes on investing, banking, and the future of money evolve, every financial institution will need a crypto strategy.”