Heavy winds kill five people in the Midwest in December, bringing more extreme weather.

Extreme hurricane-like winds killed five people in Nebraska, Iowa, and Minnesota on Thursday, as December brought more unseasonably dangerous weather after a string of devastating storms ripped through the South last week, killing 89 people.

A 65-year-old man was murdered outside his home when a 40-foot tree fell on him, while blinding dust in Kansas triggered two separate car accidents that killed three people. A semi-truck tipped over in Iowa, killing the driver.

Please, Santa, fix the electricity lines.

Storms and high winds have knocked out electricity to more than 550,000 people from Colorado to Michigan, according to the Washington Post.

https://t.co/mXYxpsNMdy pic.twitter.com/SeBB77L1gf NEW: Winds from the giant storm that’s wreaking havoc across much of the United States have knocked out power to over 440,000 people in eight stateshttps://t.co/0wzUJHvOHi “Having this many severe wind storms at once is unprecedented at any time of year.” But for this to happen in December is quite unusual,” said Brian Barjenbruch of the National Weather Service in Valley, Nebraska.

In Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa, and Kansas, the storms knocked out power to 190,000 homes and businesses. There were 59 hurricane-like wind gusts reported, as well as 20 tornadoes. Power lines, trailers, and even 70 cows were electrocuted and died in Michigan as a result of the storms.

A December storm like this has never been observed in the Central United States. Today’s weather is multi-hazard and life-threatening: 1) Power outages and widespread wind damage 2) Tornadoes and thunderstorms with high winds 3) There is a high risk of brush fires. 4) Temperature records were broken by 5-10 degrees. pic.twitter.com/0Fk8o0PEy9 Winds may have been created by unseasonably warm temperatures of 70 degrees in areas like Iowa and Wisconsin, but the weather circumstances that caused the tornadoes are yet unknown. “It’s definitely uncommon, unprecedented in the middle of December,” said Mike Fowle, a National Weather Service meteorologist. Extreme weather occurrences are likely a result of climate change, according to scientists, but there isn’t enough data to conclude whether the devastating storms were caused by global warming.

“I believe we should also stop debating whether or not this event was caused by climate change. “To what extent did climate change play a role, and how probable was this catastrophe to occur in the absence of climate change?” we should be asking. Victor Gensini, a meteorology professor at Northern Illinois University, told the Associated Press.