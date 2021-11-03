Heat, Warriors, and Jazz Emerge As Early Championship Contenders in NBA Standings 2021

A couple of teams have emerged as early championship candidates in what could be a wide-open race to the 2022 NBA Finals. Two weeks into the season, the Miami Heat (6-1), Utah Jazz (6-1) and Golden State Warriors (5-1) are atop the 2021 rankings.

The Chicago Bulls (6-1) are tied for the top record in the Eastern Conference with Miami, but they aren’t considered a major title contender just yet. In the East and West, the Brooklyn Nets (4-3) and Los Angeles Lakers (5-3) are considered the clear favorites.

Utah and Golden State have the strongest chances in the West to challenge Los Angeles. With their great start, Miami’s odds have risen, with the Heat trailing just the Brooklyn Nets and the defending champion Milwaukee Bucks (4-4).

Miami has won four straight games on the road, outscoring Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks (4-3) and Ja Morant and the Memphis Grizzlies (4-3) by a combined 41 points. Four of Miami’s six victories have come against playoff clubs from the previous season.

The Heat have the best point difference in the NBA, outscoring their opponents by 16.7 points per game on average. With 25.0 points, 6.9 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, Jimmy Butler is an early MVP candidate. Tyler Herro and Bam Adebayo are both averaging over 20.0 points per game, while Kyle Lowry leads the club with 7.5 assists per game.

The NBA’s net rating has historically been a good measure of whether teams are genuinely elite. After seven games, the @MiamiHEAT lead the entire #NBA in this category, with a roughly 5-point advantage over second-placed Utah. pic.twitter.com/2mPktwagRk Miami boasts the greatest defensive rating in the NBA and the second-best offensive rating. Utah is the only other team in the top five on both offense and defense. With an 11.9-point margin, the Jazz are in second place.

Utah has resumed its regular season where it left off last year. Before being beaten in the second round of the playoffs, the Jazz had an NBA-best 52-20 record. Donovan Mitchell leads the club in scoring with 24.9 points per game, while four other Utah players score at least 14.4 points per game.

The Jazz’s only defeat came on the road in Chicago.

Given that Klay Thompson has yet to recover from his ruptured Achilles, Golden State's great start is a bit surprising.