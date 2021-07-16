Health officials are concerned about Republican aversion to vaccinations.

As the Delta Variant spreads and documented cases in all 50 states rise, many health experts are concerned about a growing reluctance among Republicans to be vaccinated against coronavirus.

According to The Hill, more than 30% of the population is still unvaccinated while the Delta variation takes over as the prevalent strain, accounting for more than 50% of all cases in the US.

“It is quite tragic to observe that practically every individual admitted to the hospital today with covid might have been prevented,” said William Schaffner, a Vanderbilt University infectious disease expert.

According to experts, more than 99 percent of those who are currently dying from the virus have not been vaccinated.

Republican apprehension is said to be a major factor in the decreased vaccination rates, especially after a crowd at the Conservative Political Action Conference praised the White House’s failure to fulfill its goal of vaccinating 70% of Americans by July 4th.

Republicans have slammed the Biden administration’s vaccine outreach, with Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeting that “an army” would “push the unproven vaccine,” while Biden struck back, saying that local doctors and church leaders campaigning for the shots didn’t represent the federal government.

So the Biden administration can’t deploy resources to defend our border, but they can send Fauci’s army to Mesa County to knock on doors and promote the untested COVID vaccine?

The Biden Nanny State has gotten out of hand. pic.twitter.com/O0gyxAW6Dd

However, not all Republicans have shared this sentiment, with some praising the immunizations and emphasizing their importance in helping the US defeat the virus once and for all.

Senator Mitt Romney of Utah defied his colleagues, saying, “I think it’s a huge mistake to suggest that we shouldn’t be getting vaccines; the politicization of vaccines is an outrage and frankly idiotic.”

Mitch McConnell likewise went against the grain of his Republican colleagues, saying, “I’m perplexed by the difficulty we’ve having accomplishing the job.”

“If you’re a football fan, we’re in the red zone, but not the end zone yet, and we need to keep emphasizing the importance of getting the vaccine,” McConnell continued.

After a Newsmax host said the immunizations are “against nature,” the network distanced itself from the anchor’s remarks, claiming it “strongly” supports the Biden Administration’s vaccine distribution efforts.

Jen Psaki, the White House press secretary, said the administration will continue to cooperate with local officials. Brief News from Washington Newsday.