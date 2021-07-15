Hassan Rouhani Says Uranium Can Be Enriched To Weapons Grade In US-Iran Relations

Hassan Rouhani, Iran’s president, stated on Wednesday that his country is capable of enriching uranium to 90% purity, which is weapons-grade.

Despite the remarks, Rouhani stated that he hopes to resuscitate the Obama administration’s 2015 Iran Deal.

The most difficult challenge for Iran in developing nuclear weapons is collecting enough highly enriched uranium to manufacture the bomb’s core. Iran has not attempted to develop nuclear weapons to date.

“The Iranian Atomic Energy Organization can enrich uranium up to 20% and 60% purity, and if our reactors require it, it can reach up to 90% purity,” Rouhani stated.

President Biden’s major foreign policy campaign pledge was to rejoin the Iran Deal after Donald Trump escalated tensions with Iran by breaching the agreement by placing sanctions on the Iranian government and then withdrawing from it.

Rouhani has chastised his government for refusing to let him enter the agreement before President-elect Ebrahim Raisi takes office on August 5. Rouhani says he “truly regrets” not being able to attend.

If a fresh deal is to be achieved, Ebrahim, who has been regarded as a “hardliner,” will want further concessions from the Biden administration.

Rasi has made a number of demands, including the lifting of Trump administration sanctions. Iran’s missile program is also “non-negotiable,” according to him.

On June 20, the sixth round of talks between the two countries came to a close. The date for the next round has yet to be determined.

According to some Iranian authorities, the two sides are making progress.