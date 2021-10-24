Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘The Santa Stakeout’

‘The Santa Stakeout,’ the next “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Tamera Mowry-Housley and Paul Campbell feature in the film, which premieres on Sunday night.

Both stars are likely to be familiar to Hallmark fans. While Mowry-Housley is best known for her role as Tamera Campbell on “Sister, Sister,” the sitcom that launched her and her twin sister Tia’s careers, or as a host of “The Real,” she has a long history with Hallmark. She has also starred in the Hallmark Channel film “Christmas Comes Twice” and the Hallmark Movies &Mysteries film “A Christmas Miracle,” in addition to hosting and appearing on “Home & Family.” Campbell is also known for his prior Hallmark roles, which include the Hallmark Channel films “Sun, Sand and Romance,” “The Last Bridesmaid,” “Wedding Every Weekend,” and “Christmas By Starlight,” as well as Hallmark Movies & Mysteries’ “A Godwink Christmas” and “Holiday Hearts.”

So, what will happen when these two collaborate on their first project?

According to the synopsis, Tanya (Mowry-Housley) is a police investigator who is grudgingly teamed with fellow detective Ryan (Campbell) to solve a string of recent heists that occurred during high-profile holiday parties throughout town. “As newlyweds Tasha and Rupert, they go undercover and settle into the unoccupied house next door to Mr. Miller (Joe Pantoliano), the jolly chair of the community’s Christmas committee…and the case’s top suspect.” However, neither of them expects, as they play house and attend various events in an effort to solve the case, that they may have a deeper connection than they realized—and that something may be brewing as a result.

“As Tanya and Ryan join in the neighborhood’s festive activities to keep up appearances and break the case,” the synopsis says, “they become swept up by Christmas, begin to see each other in a new light, and begin to fall in love.”

Will they be able to track down their assailant as well as a wonderful Christmas love story?

The Hallmark Channel’s “The Santa Stakeout” premieres on Sunday, October 24 at 8 p.m. EDT.