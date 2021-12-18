Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls’

With the penultimate “Countdown to Christmas” holiday debut, “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls,” Hallmark Channel’s very cheerful holiday season is about to come to an end. The film, starring Robert Buckley, Jonathan Bennett, and others, will be released on Saturday night.

Fans will undoubtedly enjoy the film, which reunites Buckley (“Love in Store”), Bennett (“Christmas Made To Order”), Treat Williams (“Chesapeake Shores”), Sharon Lawrence (“Merry & Bright”), Ana Ayora (“Captain Marvel”), and Brad Harder (“Aurora Teagarden Mysteries”) from the hit premiere “The Christmas House” in 2020.

In this episode, Teryl Rothery (“Sweet Carolina”) joins the cast.

So, when the Mitchell family reunites on television, what can fans expect? Let’s have a look.

“Mike (Buckley) and Andi (Ayora) have been settling into their new house for the past two years. Phyllis (Lawrence) and Bill (Williams) have settled into retirement with a renewed sense of delight in their relationship. And Mike’s brother Brandon (Bennett) and his husband Jake (Harder) are embarking on the exciting journey of raising two young children,” according to the synopsis. “The Mitchell family has agreed to reunite for Christmas in the charming hamlet of Rhinebeck, New York.” However, as an opportunity occurs, what was supposed to be a nice and cozy Christmas with the family suddenly turns into something else.

“Everything is going according to plan for a pleasant holiday,” the synopsis adds, “until Mike is approached to join in a celebrity home decorating reality TV show.” “After much persuasion from the rest of the group, Mike is eager to share the fabled Christmas House with the rest of the globe.” However, a problem arises, jeopardizing the family’s joyous holiday season.

The summary reads, “When Mike’s competition opponent pulls out at the last minute, Brandon is tasked with rivaling to make for a dramatic, brother versus brother Christmas decorating duel!” “Will this competition offer the Mitchell family a lot of love and joy, or will it merely bring mayhem?” “The Christmas House 2: Deck Those Halls” premieres on Hallmark Channel this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.