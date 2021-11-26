Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘An Unexpected Christmas’

“An Unexpected Christmas,” the next “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. Tyler Hynes and Bethany Joy Lenz star in the film, which premieres Friday night.

The film, which is one of several scheduled to air during Hallmark’s Merry Thanksgiving Weekend event, will be a special treat for fans of both stars. While Lenz is best known for her role as Haley James Scott on “One Tree Hill,” she has made a reputation for herself in Hallmark films in recent years, including “Royal Matchmaker,” “Bottled with Love,” “A Valentine’s Match,” “Just My Type,” and “Five Star Christmas.” Fans will, of course, be familiar with Hynes, who has a long list of Hallmark titles to his credit. “Falling for You,” “It’s Christmas, Eve,” “Flip That Romance,” “Wedding March 5: My Boyfriend’s Back,” “The Mistletoe Secret,” “Winter in Vail,” “On the 12th Date of Christmas,” “It was Always You,” “Sweet Carolina,” “Roadhouse Romance,” and “My Christmas Family Tree” are among his most recent projects. However, this will be his first collaboration with Lenz.

So, what’s going to happen with this holiday movie?

“Jamie (Hynes) returns home a week before Christmas, but he hasn’t told his family that he broke up with his fiancée Emily (Lenz), whom they adore,” according to the film’s synopsis. “When Emily shows up in town for work unexpectedly, Jamie makes her a deal: he’ll get the Governor to deliver the Christmas Day address for her marketing campaign in exchange for Emily staying with his family for the week under the guise that she and Jamie are still together.” Naturally, the plan appears to be ill-advised, and disaster will inevitably follow them. Jamie will find a way to not only make things right with his family, but also with Emily, thanks to a link that appears to be reestablished with the time they spent together.

“What follows is a week of awkward fumbling and near misses as Jamie and Emily desperately try to conceal their true relationship status.” “Their ruse eventually unravels,” the synopsis reads. “Just as Christmas appears to be destroyed, Jamie pulls out all the stops to make things right, resulting in a most unexpected Christmas.” “An Unexpected Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m. EST.