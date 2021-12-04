Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for “A Very Merry Bridesmaid”

“A Very Jolly Bridesmaid,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s very merry holiday season. Emily Osment and Casey Deidrick feature in the thriller, which premieres on Saturday night.

For Hallmark fans, the film will not only introduce them to a new face on the network, but it will also bring one back for another feature. Deidrick has never appeared in a Hallmark movie before, however some may recognize him from his time on “Days of Our Lives” as Chad DiMera or his more recent role as Max Parish on “In the Dark.” Osment previously starred in “Christmas Wonderland,” a Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film. Her roles as Lilly Truscott on “Hannah Montana” and Gabi Diamond on “Young & Hungry” are also well-known. Roxy on “Almost Family,” Theresa on “The Kominsky Method,” and Chelsea on “Pretty Smart” are among her other roles. What can moviegoers expect from this holiday release? Let’s have a look.

A summary reads, “Leah’s (Osment) 30th birthday is on Christmas Eve, but this milestone is overshadowed when her prospective sister-in-law claims Christmas Eve for the wedding and invites Leah to be one of the numerous bridesmaids.” “However, the return of Leah’s childhood crush Drew (Deidrick) may be just what she needs to propel her to the forefront of the overlapping celebrations and chart a new course in her life.” “A Very Merry Bridesmaid” airs on Hallmark Channel on Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.