Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘A Royal Queens Christmas’

“A Royal Queens Christmas,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. Megan Park and Julian Morris star in the thriller, which opens on Saturday night.

The film will please fans since it introduces them to one brand-new face to the network and reacquaints them with another who has previously worked on it. Park has been in “Christmas Made To Order,” “Once Upon a Prince,” and “Time For Me To Come Home For Christmas,” among other films. She may also be well-known for roles outside of the network, such as “A Christmas Wish” on Lifetime and “A Cinderella Story: Once Upon A Song” on Disney Channel. She’s also known for her part in “The Secret Life of the American Teenager” as Grace. Fans, on the other hand, will be introduced to Morris for the first time. He is most recognized for his appearances on “Pretty Little Liars” as Wren and “Hand of God” as Reverend Paul Curtis. So, what’s going to happen in this movie? Let’s have a look.

“After returning home from a stint of duty in the army, Dee Dee (Park) works at a well-established bakery in Queens, New York,” according to the synopsis. “An international Christmas gala and fundraising in Manhattan has commissioned the bakery to provide sweets.” Dee Dee has a run-in with Colin (Morris) in the lobby before meeting with the chef, and he knocks over her dish of priceless pastries. When she discovers Colin can play the piano and may be able to perform in the local Christmas performance, she begs him to assist her as a form of retaliation.” While Dee Dee agrees to help, he has a misunderstanding about who he is and is unaware that he is a prince. When unexpected visitors arrive, his cover is blown, and the secret is revealed.

The synopsis adds, “Colin conceals his identity as he feels at home in the Bayside community amid Dee Dee’s family and friends, engaging in the neighborhood’s holiday events.” “Everything is fine until Colin’s parents, the King and Queen of Exeter, arrive in New York with a princess they want Colin to marry, destroying Colin’s cover story.” Will they be able to put their differences aside and work together? “A Royal Queens Christmas” premieres on Hallmark Channel this Saturday at 8 p.m. EST.