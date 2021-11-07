Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for “A Christmas Treasure”

“A Christmas Treasure,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s festive holiday season. Jordin Sparks and Michael Xavier feature in the film, which premieres on Sunday night.

While fans will be in for a treat because they are likely familiar with Sparks, who rose to stardom after winning Season 6 of “American Idol” and is recognized for popular songs such as “No Air,” “Tattoo,” and “Battlefield,” this is her first Hallmark movie. She’s also not the only one who’s new to the network.

Xavier may have starred in Hallmark’s “Christmas Comes Twice,” but he is perhaps best known for his several other holiday flicks on other networks. He has appeared in Lifetime’s “Christmas On Wheels” and “Radio Christmas,” as well as Netflix’s “Christmas Inheritance.”

So, what will happen when these two collaborate on their first project? Let’s have a look.

“Christmas in Pine Grove will be exceptionally special this holiday season,” according to the synopsis, “as the Webb family intends to unveil a 100-year-old time capsule that was buried when the town was formed.” “While taking in all of the events surrounding the big reveal and continuing to work at her family’s newspaper, Lou (Sparks) finalizes her plans to advance her writing career by going to New York after Christmas.” However, Lou discovers her grandfather’s old notebook after the big event, which causes her to reconsider her plans. When she develops chemistry with someone new, she will become even more unsure about her future.

The synopsis reads, “She begins to debate whether she should move or stay in Pine Grove to carry on her family’s tradition.” “Having also met charming chef Kyle (Xavier) while visiting Pine Grove for the holidays, who is likewise at a crossroads, only makes Lou doubt the future she planned even more.” Will Lou stick to her guns or can she be persuaded to change her mind? “A Christmas Treasure” premieres on Hallmark Channel on Sunday, Nov. 7 at 8 p.m. EDT.