Hallmark Movie Premiere: Cast, Trailer, and Synopsis for ‘A Christmas Together With You’

“A Christmas Together With You,” the newest “Countdown to Christmas” holiday premiere, continues Hallmark Channel’s extremely cheerful holiday season. Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter, Harry Lennix, and Liza Huget star in the film, which screens on Saturday night.

The film is sure to please Hallmark lovers, as it features two romance plots and a cast that includes both Hallmark veterans and newcomers. Fans may remember Matter from the “Aurora Teagarden Mysteries” films, as well as “Never Kiss a Man in a Christmas Sweater,” “Country at Heart,” “Christmas in Dollywood,” and “Marrying Father Christmas,” but Vandervoort is a newcomer, having only appeared in “Playing Cupid.”

Huget, meantime, is most known for his appearances in “A Christmas Tree Grows in Colorado,” “A Christmas Duet,” and “A Summer Romance,” while Lennix, who most recently played Harold Cooper on “The Blacklist,” is a newcomer to the network.

So, what happens in the movie? Let’s have a look.

A synopsis states, “When widower Frank (Lennix) discovers a photograph of his first love, Claire (Huget), his young companion Megan (Vandervoort), proprietor of the café he frequents, persuades him to go on a road trip to find her.” “Despite his reservations, Frank agrees to the trip since he believes it will aid Megan in her recovery from her recently broken engagement.” Following their departure on the adventure, the two begin to open up to one another, and along the way, they have an unsettling incident with a man and his dog, which Megan can’t seem to shake. Furthermore, while their initial search for Claire is a failure, the two are still desperate to find her.

“Unafraid to give up their hunt, they stay at a neighboring lodge, where a shady clue eventually leads them to Claire,” the synopsis states. “However, when they don’t get the response they were hoping for, the narrative of Frank’s first love eventually emerges.” Megan also discovers that the man she had the awkward meeting with is Steve (Matter), the lodge’s owner, and that her shattered heart is beginning to heal. She and Frank, on the other hand, will determine that there is more work to be done if they are to assist him in achieving his happy ending.

“As Megan assists Frank in pursuing a second shot at love and he urges her not to give up on her aspirations or her heart, these unusual friends discover that the kind are sometimes the closest relatives.” The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.