Haitian Justice Minister: Kidnapped missionaries demand $17 million from a gang.

According to The Wall Street Journal, the Haitian gang that kidnapped 16 missionaries from the United States and Canada is demanding a ransom of around $1 million per hostage.

The asking price of the group who kidnapped the 16 missionaries, including five children, was revealed by Haitian Justice Minister Liszt Quitel. CNN reports that one of them is an 8-month-old baby.

The ransom demand is in the neighborhood of $17 million. The notorious “400 Mawozo” gang is to blame for the kidnapping of members of Christian Aid Ministries, an Amish and Mennonite organization based in Ohio.

According to the Wall Street Journal, local police and the FBI are in communication with the kidnappers.

Haiti has seen decades of political and economic turmoil, exacerbated in part by US intervention. This is particularly true in the aftermath of President Jovenel Mose’s assassination, which exacerbated an already volatile situation.

The 400 Mawozo gang, which roughly translates as “inexperienced men” according to NBC Miami, is infamous throughout the Caribbean for kidnappings for ransom, extortion, and murder.

“The vicious group controls the Croix-des-Bouquets area, including Ganthier, where the missionaries were kidnapped and where numerous other kidnappings and carjackings have occurred,” according to NBC Miami.

Religious missionaries and charity have a long history in Haiti and are not always welcomed, frequently resulting in kidnappings or arrests for breaking anti-proselytizing laws. However, because Haiti is already a Catholic country, the Mennonites in Haiti are not believed to be converting people en masse, but they do provide whatever assistance they can. Just before they were taken, the group was visiting an orphanage.

On Monday, a statewide strike in Haiti took place, leaving the streets of the city, Port-au-Prince, deserted. The walkout is in protest of the country’s lack of security, as evidenced by the recent kidnapping.

“We have called on the population to cease all activity because it has been months since we appealed for help, and because we have had no security against kidnappings,” Changeux Mehu, president of Haiti’s Association of Owners and Drivers, told the Associated Foreign Press.