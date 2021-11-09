Hackers demanded ‘extortion’ from Robinhood, although there were no financial losses for customers.

Robinhood (HOOD) announced on Monday that it had suffered a data security compromise earlier this month, exposing the personal information of millions of its users.

“At this time, we understand that the unauthorized party accessed a list of roughly five million email addresses and full names for a different group of around two million persons,” the financial services company wrote in a blog post about the hack on Nov. 3.

Only email addresses and complete names were obtained for the majority of the clients affected. Customers’ names, dates of birth, and ZIP codes were gathered from just over 300 people. Ten of those users had “more extensive account details published,” according to a statement from Robinhood. The hack, according to Robinhood, is “contained.” “There has been no financial damage to any customers as a result of the incident,” it wrote, adding that no Social Security numbers, bank account information, or debit card details were stolen. “The unauthorized entity demanded an extortion payment,” Robinhood continued. According to RobinHood, the hack has been reported to law enforcement, and an investigation is presently underway.

According to NBC News, Robinhood stock dropped 3.1 percent after the story.

At the time of publication, the stock was trading at $36.94, down $1.04 or 2.74 percent.