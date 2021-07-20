Gymnastics, soccer, basketball, and other sports will compete in the Tokyo Olympics in 2021.

At the 2021 Summer Olympics, the world’s best athletes will compete to prove they are the best in their respective sports. A total of 11,000 competitors will compete in Tokyo, which will host the Games for 19 days.

The opening ceremony will take place in Tokyo on Friday night, but the action begins a few days sooner. The ladies will kick off the event on Wednesday and Thursday, with softball and soccer on the schedule.

All 12 women’s soccer teams will begin group play on Wednesday, with Great Britain and Chile kicking things off at 4:30 p.m. local time. The US women’s soccer team takes on Sweden at 5 p.m. local time (4 a.m. EDT) in their first match. At the 2016 Olympics, Sweden defeated the United States, ending Team USA’s pursuit for a fourth consecutive gold medal.

Men’s soccer group play begins on Thursday with eight matches. The gold medal match for women is set for Friday, August 6 at Olympic Stadium. The men’s gold medal match will be held the following night at International Stadium Yokohama.

The Olympics begin tomorrow, and we are looking forward to seeing our USWNT compete for gold. The schedule can be found below. Even though it’s early, record if you can and enjoy some fantastic soccer! WAY TO GO, USA! pic.twitter.com/1EADPW0BcQ

Tuesday, July 27 is the softball gold medal game. The gold medal baseball game is set for Saturday, Aug. 7.

A few days after the opening ceremony, Team USA will seek to maintain its basketball domination. As group play begins, the men’s squad of the United States will face France on Sunday night. The United States women’s team will face Nigeria in their opening group round match on Tuesday, July 27.

On Saturday, August 7, the men’s team from the United States is expected to compete in the gold medal game. On Sunday, Aug. 8, the same goes for the women’s basketball squad. While the American men are vying for their fourth consecutive gold medal, the American women haven’t won an Olympic gold medal in 29 years.

Women’s Team (Women’s Team) (USA Network all at 12:40 am) -Nigeria on Tuesday, July 27 -Japan on Friday, July 30 -France on Monday, August 2

Even with the basketball teams’ success, the best American Olympian in Tokyo may be a gymnast. Simone Biles won four gold medals in 2016 and will compete in the artistic gymnastics women’s team qualification event on Sunday. On Tuesday, July, the women’s team final will be held two nights later. Brief News from Washington Newsday.