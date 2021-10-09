Google and YouTube are planning to ban ads and demonetize content that denies climate change.

To limit their earnings, Google and YouTube are blocking ads and demonetizing content from anyone who deny or make false assertions about climate change.

In a blog post, Google stated, “We’ve heard directly from an increasing number of our advertising and publishing partners who have expressed concerns about ads that run alongside or support false statements about climate change.” “Advertisers don’t want their adverts to appear next to this content for obvious reasons.” YouTube producers have also stated that they “don’t want advertising promoting these claims to appear on their pages or videos,” according to Google. Ads and monetization on content that contradicts the “well-established scientific consensus” on climate change will be prohibited, according to Google. Content that calls climate change a hoax, denies greenhouse gas emissions, and other similar topics will be restricted.

According to the corporation, adverts and monetization of material that tackles other climate-related issues, such as public debates on climate policy and new research, will continue to be allowed.

To design the policy, Google claimed it engaged with contributing members of the UN Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Assessment Reports.

In November, the new policy will go into force.

Google announced new features this week aimed at helping users reduce their carbon impact, including a search function to find which flights emit the fewest emissions.