Giving Tuesday 2021: Six Charities To Support And Other Ways To Help

On November 30, the world will come together to celebrate GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to one simple idea: encouraging people to do good. GivingTuesday, now in its eleventh year, encourages a global outpouring of generosity through giving, celebrations, and collaborations.

In the United States alone, $2.47 billion was donated in a 24-hour period in 2020, with 13% of adults offering time, voice abilities, commodities, and money, in addition to numerous acts of kindness inspired by the day.

GivingTuesday is set to be an even bigger day of kindness this year, with plenty of options to donate to charity in need and inspire creative acts of generosity toward others.

If you’re looking for a good cause to donate to on GivingTuesday, consider these organizations, which GoFundMe has named as some of the “best”:

By donating to American Humane, you may help an animal in need. For more than a century, it has been dedicated to the protection and care of small and large animals. It provides animal rescue, shelter, safety, and security around the country, as well as rapid reaction rescue and care. It has established the gold standard for animal welfare that is followed by the majority of animal welfare organizations.

The National Alliance to End Homelessness is a non-profit organization dedicated to ending homelessness

On GivingTuesday, donate to the National Alliance to End Homelessness, a non-profit dedicated to preventing and ending homelessness in the United States. It works relentlessly to influence federal policy and discover solutions to end homelessness that will work across the country, such as short-term rental assistance and educational initiatives.

The World Resources Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to

The World Resources Institute is dedicated to addressing the world’s environmental concerns, which are divided into seven categories: cities, climate, energy, food, forests, oceans, and water. It examines these areas to determine where change is both necessary and feasible, and then implements solutions that align with its equity, finance, economics, and business criteria.

The Cancer Research Institute is a non-profit organization dedicated to

Are you looking for a cause that will make a difference? The Cancer Research Institute is a good place to start. This organization supports scientific research, disseminates current immunotherapy information, and promotes cancer treatment and cures.

The National Council on Aging (NCA) is a non-profit organization

A monetary donation to the National Council on Aging would also help seniors greatly. Through 2030, this group aims to improve the lives of millions of older persons by promoting equality. Its activities include offering resources, tools, developing best practices, and advocating for elders as a voice.

