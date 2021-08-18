Gig workers will benefit from PayPal and Fiserv’s new direct deposit option.

Paypal and Fiserv launched their partnership on Wednesday, with the objective of providing a new way for gig workers to get paid. Paychecks will be deposited directly into a PayPal or Venmo wallet as a result of the arrangement.

The new agreement was created to provide consumers with a faster option to access their money without having to go via a middleman bank.

“For the consumer, it’s a combination of ease and real-time payment experience,” Nandan Sheth, global head of payments at Fiserv, told CNBC.

According to the FDIC, about $5 trillion was deposited in non-interest-bearing PayPal and Venmo accounts in the first quarter of 2021.

“With over 400 million active accounts on the PayPal and Venmo platforms, we are able to give businesses with a fast, easy, and cost-effective way to transmit money,” said Dan Leberman, Paypal’s senior vice president of partnerships, in a press statement.

Sheth told CNBC that “a 1099 (independent contractor) payment for a gig economy worker, a claim payment for an insurance firm, a tax return from the federal government, and more” will be examples of scenarios that can support this offering.

Fiserv also has connections with Lyft, State Farm, and FanDuel, which might mean that payments for Lyft drivers, insurance payouts, and sports betting winnings are processed even faster. Fiserv says it’s in talks with Paypal and Venmo to enable direct payments to their platforms. The offer should be usable for gaming and other B2C purchases as well.

“With ride-share, it’s incredibly unique because drivers may practically get compensated after the ride,” Sheth explained.

“One of the advantages of using the Venmo rails is that the company’s logo is included in the payment. It displays as a message on the user’s social network. It allows businesses to get in front of the Venmo audience. It’s a value proposition with two parts.”