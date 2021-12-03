Georgia, Michigan, Cincinnati, and Oklahoma State are favorites to win the College Football Playoff in 2021.

After the final weekend, when the four-team field for the 2021 College Football Playoff is determined, the rankings are expected to alter. With conference championships on the line, a few contenders find themselves in virtual “must-win” scenarios.

No matter what happens in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game, No. 1 Georgia is projected to make the playoffs. No. 3 Alabama is a 6.5-point favorite over Georgia.

Georgia’s odds and recent experience suggest that the Crimson Tide’s playoff hopes are over. Alabama would have an 11-2 record if they lost to Georgia. There has never been a two-loss club in the CFP.

In their respective conference championship games, No. 2 Michigan and No. 5 Oklahoma State are both favorites. The AAC crown is heavily favored by No. 4 Cincinnati. If all three teams win on Saturday, Georgia will almost certainly be in the final College Football Playoff picture.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is favored by 10.5 points over No. 13 Iowa in the Big Ten Championship Game. With a conference title, the Wolverines will qualify for the playoffs.

In the Big 12 Championship Game, Oklahoma State is a 5.5-point favorite over Baylor. The Cowboys would almost surely beat a two-loss Crimson Tide squad if they were conference champions with a 12-1 record.

Even if Alabama has many defeats, the CFP selection committee will not be able to keep an unbeaten Cincinnati team out of the field. The Bearcats have a spotless record and are 10.5-point favorites over Houston in Saturday’s game.

Alabama has a chance to shock Georgia and force the CFP committee to make some difficult decisions. With +650 odds to win the national championship, the Crimson Tide are ranked second among all teams. Georgia is a -220 favorite since it is a sure thing to make the playoffs.

Michigan is in third place, with +850 odds, ahead of Oklahoma State (+1400) and Cincinnati (+1600). Notre Dame (+2500) is still in the mix, but the Fighting Irish are off this weekend and will need support from the underdogs in the conference championship games.

7th place Ohio State (+10000) and Iowa (+10000) are still alive, although they have a slim chance of making the CFP field.