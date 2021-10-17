George Takei’s ‘Unfit’ body-shaming comment on Blue Origin Spaceflight is slammed by William Shatner.

Following his historic Blue Origin spaceflight, William Shatner is making headlines once more. This time, though, the actor is chastising his “Star Trek” co-star George Takei for making a sexist remark about the 90-year-old actor’s anatomy.

When asked about his former cast member’s trip aboard Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin capsule, Takei, who has had a public spat with Shatner for years, made a jab at the Canadian actor’s “unfit” body.

In a tweet on Friday, Shatner responded to Takei’s remarks. “Don’t sneer at George. He only gets press when he criticizes me,” he wrote on Twitter.

“He claims I took away a camera viewpoint 50 years ago, denying him 30 additional seconds of prime time television.” I’m returning it to him now by allowing him to air his anger for all to see! Bill the [emoji of a pig].” Shatner’s post came in response to statements made by Takei, 84, during the premiere of “Thoughts of a Colored Man” on Wednesday night. “He’s courageously going where no one has gone before,” Page Six sarcastically observed.

Shatner’s seat on the New Shepard, according to Takei, was for scientific analysis. “He’s a 90-year-old guinea pig, and it’s critical to figure out what occurs,” he continued.

“Therefore someone who is 90 years old is going to show a lot more wear and tear on the human body, so he’ll be a fantastic study subject. He isn’t the fittest specimen of 90 years old, thus he will be an unfit specimen!” Passengers flying on Blue Origin’s suborbital space rocket must meet a number of standards. Passengers must be at least 18 years old, be between 5’0” and 6’4” tall, and weigh between 110 and 223 pounds.

Those on board must also be in good physical condition and able to climb seven flights of stairs in under a minute and a half.