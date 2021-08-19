Genie Service at Disney World and Disneyland: Everything You Need To Know

After eliminating the popular FastPass ride reservation system, Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort will begin offering park guests a new way to escape the lineups for their favorite attractions.

Disney Genie, a new digital service available through the Disney Parks applications that provides a tailored itinerary to help customers make the most of their park experience, was launched on Wednesday.

Disney Genie will be a free service that will allow consumers to plan their entire day at the theme park and provide advice on how to cut down on wait times.

Guests will be able to map out their eating experiences, favorite attractions, entertainment, and interests like Star Wars, Disney princesses, and more using the app.

However, Disney will also offer Genie+, an additional service that will cost $15 per day in Disney World and $20 at Disneyland.

Guests with Genie+ will be able to use the new Lightning Lanes, which will take the place of the FastPass waits. Guests will be able to enter virtual queues and choose when they want to ride the attraction using this technology.

Additionally, park visitors will have access to Disney parks-themed audio experiences, unlimited PhotoPass downloads, and augmented reality photo filters as part of the service.

Genie and Genie+ are set to debut at Walt Disney World Resort and Disneyland Resort this fall.