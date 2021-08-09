Gaja’s Fate, Noelle’s Attack On Megicula, and More: ‘Black Clover’ Chapter 302 Leaks, Spoilers

As the battle against the monstrous Megicula reaches its climax in “Black Clover” Chapter 302, Noelle is ready to receive more reinforcement. “Focus of Hope” is said to be the title of the upcoming chapter.

A Reddit user has revealed the “Black Clover” Chapter 302 leaks and spoilers. Noelle launches an attack on Megicula in the first chapter.

Rill and Charlotte are charging at the foot soldiers, ensuring their destruction. Luck has also joined the fight. He makes way for Noelle, who is in charge of the battle with the devil.

Gaja is alive, according to the spoilers for Chapter 302 of “Black Clover.” He may appear to be dead, but Rill’s new spell appears to have preserved his life. Gaja rises to the occasion and is shown fighting for Lolopechka.

Nozel Silva makes an appearance in “Black Clover” Chapter 302, where he threatens Megicula.

After saving Lolopechka from Megicula’s explosive strike, Asta held her in the manga’s last chapter.

He stated that while they were able to save Lolopechka, she was still plagued by active curses. Because only one of the Underworld’s gates was open, Liebe questioned what the supreme Satan was doing there.

Liebe warned Asta that they would be no match for someone like Megicula, who is on the verge of full manifestation. Furthermore, Asta has no chance of defeating the Supreme Devil without the Devil Union mode.

Meanwhile, Megicula was awestruck to see Lolopecha being rescued from her rotting environment. She was finally ready to fight Asta, the anti-magic user. She was aware, though, that Asta could be a formidable competitor.

She declared that she was willing to kill Lolopechka and Vanica in order to complete her manifestation in this realm. Her curse runes vanished just as she was going to execute the two. At the time, Charlotte appeared, announcing that she was still in the battle.

It came out that Rill’s Twilight Valhalla was enhancing his allies’ abilities.

Fans may read Chapter 302 of “Black Clover” online at Viz and Manga Plus. The chapter’s internet version will be available on Monday, and the print version will be available on Tuesday.