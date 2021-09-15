Gabby Petito’s Mom Slams Ex-Fiance For Mysterious Behavior: Gabby Petito’s Mom Slams Ex-Fiance For Mysterious Behavior

Gabby Petito, an aspiring YouTuber who last spoke with her family on August 25, is still missing. Nicole Schmidt, the 22-year-mother, old’s has said that her daughter’s boyfriend and former fiancé, Brian Laundrie, will not speak to her.

Schmidt told The Daily Mail that she couldn’t get a response from Brian or his mother, Roberta Laundrie, while trying to figure out where Petito was.

“I texted Brian’s mother to let her know I was trying to contact Gabby. Brian was also texted. Schmidt stated, “I received no responses.” “I had a feeling something wasn’t right. I had a feeling something wasn’t right, and I needed to get her reported missing right away.”

Schmidt filed a police report in Petito’s home state of New York shortly after.

Brian and his family, with the exception of his sister Cassie, have not cooperated with the authorities, according to the outlet.

“It’s a perplexing scenario. Schmidt continued, “We don’t understand why he’s doing this.” “Everyone is assuming the worst and thinks he’s the one who did it. But that is not something I want to believe. I want to believe she’s only looking for help and that everyone should keep looking.”

Petito had been traveling across the country and living out of her van with Brian since early July, prior to her abduction. Petito’s recently launched YouTube channel Nomadic Statik was used to capture the couple’s journey.

Their adventure is documented in one video on the channel, which has received over 446,000 views. Petito’s disappearance has sparked a flurry of conspiracy ideas in the comments section.

Petito was last seen on August 24 in Salt Lake City. The next day, she contacted her family and informed them that she was in Wyoming. She shared a snapshot from one of their stops on Instagram the same day.

Schmidt said she received “strange” texts from her daughter over the next few days and is unsure if she was truly conversing with her at the time.

Brian then left Petito to drive their van to Florida, according to the family statement, and has not explained why he chose to do so.

Brian’s lawyers issued a statement on Tuesday explaining why he has decided not to speak out.

According to ABC News, “on the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this stage and will have no more comment.”

According to ABC News, "on the advice of counsel, the Laundrie family is remaining in the background at this stage and will have no more comment."