Gabby Petito’s family shared a post about a missing woman, and Lateche Norris was discovered.

Lateche Norris was discovered less than a week after Gabby Petito’s family posted on social media about the Indiana woman’s disappearance.

Norris’ father, Walter Callum, told TMZ on Saturday that his daughter was safe and in California with her mother, Cheryl Walker. Norris was reported missing in November after traveling to San Diego to see her boyfriend, Joseph Smith. Norris’ current location has yet to be revealed.

Walker posted the news about her daughter on a GoFundMe page set up to aid the family in their search for Norris.

“Lateche and Joey have been discovered safe and sound! I don’t have much more information right now, but I wanted to let you all know that we made it! We’re all doing it! We’re going to take a break to gather our breath! Thank you very much!!!!” Walker penned an essay.

Norris last spoke to Walker on November 5, when her daughter called from a stranger’s phone regarding a fight she had with her boyfriend. Norris asked if her mother spoke to Smith and sought the number he phoned from, according to a Facebook post by Walker on Nov. 27.

“I let her go so she could phone him, and I told her to call me back!’ “I adore you,” the message read. “My daughter’s last words to me were, ‘I will, Momma, I promise I will love you more.'” Walker reported Norris missing after going days without hearing from her daughter, but she later admitted she had problems convincing the police to take the report seriously.

Petito’s mother, Nichole Schmidt, shared a Twitter message about Norris’ tale on Nov. 30. Walker updated the donation page the next day, saying she had arrived in San Diego to look for Norris.

Walker turned to Facebook after locating Norris and her boyfriend to defend Smith against Brian Laundrie parallels.

“I feel it’s important to emphasize that Joey hasn’t hurt her, and while we ask that everyone respect our privacy, it was crucial to affirm this right away because he’s being compared to Brian Laundrie,” she wrote.

Petito went missing on September 11 after driving across the country with her fiancé, Laundrie, in a van.

Petito’s family were anxious when he returned home without her and refused to speak about her whereabouts. Petito was slain by hand strangulation, according to his remains, which were discovered on Sept. 19.

During the investigation, Laundrie was identified as a person of interest and his parents reported him missing. On October, the discovery of Laundrie’s remains was confirmed. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.