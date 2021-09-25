Gabby Petito’s Death: 8 Crucial Details, plus a Police Investigation Into Her Fiance Brian Laundrie

The national investigation into the death of social media blogger Gabriel “Gabby” Petito was stepped up this week after her body was discovered in a remote part of a Wyoming national park by law authorities. Petito’s fiance, Brian Laundrie, who accompanied her to the Rocky Mountains, is a person of interest in the investigation, and his whereabouts are unknown.

Petito, 22, and Laundrie, 23, started their cross-country road trip on July 2 in a 2012 Ford Transit Connect that had been modified into a camper for a four-month excursion. Petito had hundreds of fans on social media, where the pair documented their adventures.

Here are eight key details regarding the case that have come to light.

Petito’s disappearance has yet to be determined.

Nicole Schmidt, Petito’s mother, reported daughter missing on September 11 after weeks of silence. She contacted authorities after learning that Laundrie had returned to his hometown of North Port, Florida, alone in Petito’s Ford Transit on September 1st.

Petito was last seen on August 24 in Salt Lake City, where she had checked into a motel, according to reports. Schmidt called Petito the next day and learned that she and Laundrie were in Wyoming.

Schmidt said she received a “strange” text message from Petito three days later about her grandfather trying to phone and text her. Petito had referred to him as “Stan,” which raised suspicions in Schmidt’s mind because Petito had never addressed her grandfather by his first name. Schmidt believes that the conversations were not with Petito.

In Her Disappearance, Laundrie Is A Person Of Interest

Laundrie’s knowledge of Petito’s final days has piqued the interest of law authorities. Petito hasn’t been seen alive since Laundrie last saw him.

Laundrie had been evasive in her communication. As the Petito investigation progressed, a slew of new details emerged, raising questions about whether he was involved in her death.

Petito and Laundrie were involved in a domestic argument when Moab City police in Utah received a 911 call on Aug. 12. Laundrie allegedly assaulted Petito before driving away without her, according to a witness.

VIDEO: Just days before Gabby Petito’s disappearance, Moab police released bodycam footage of their interaction with her and her boyfriend Brian Laundrie. #BrianLaundrie #GabbyPetito

https://t.co/lPSwHh6WZD for full bodycam footage pic.twitter.com/cpuIYZAcfn

The couple was apprehended by the responding authorities. In bodycam footage released by the department, they may be seen being interviewed. Petito acknowledged to slamming the door.