Fourth Stimulus Check Update: Why Aren’t There Any New Payments or $7,000 Payouts?

Many had hoped that a boom in new COVID-19 cases due to the Delta Variant would result in the government sending out a fourth round of stimulus payments to Americans, but it appears that a new round of checks is not on the horizon—and reports of a large payment coming shortly are completely incorrect.

While calls for a fourth check have remained strong, with more than 2.8 million Americans signing a petition in recent days calling for more checks and stabilizing payments, the Delta variant has led to new surges in cases across the United States, prompting mitigation measures like encouraging mask use and social distancing to be implemented once more. With mounting concerns that lockdowns may be reinstated, the idea of a fourth payment has become more appealing. According to Yahoo News, the average number of new cases per day in the United States was 120,000 last week, a level not seen since before the third batch of tests was distributed in March, indicating that another batch of checks could be on the way.

While the Biden Administration had previously stated that it was open to suggestions when it came to new ideas, and a move was made in Congress to begin setting up a process of stabilizing payments when the economy suffered a crisis has been set in motion for later years, priorities have lied elsewhere when it comes to a payment that is due sooner. Not only has Congress switched its focus to the newly passed Infrastructure Bill and another stimulus package that might boost the Child Tax Credit even more, but no one has actively lobbied for a payment that could make it a reality.

Of course, while a check is unlikely to arrive anytime soon, reports that the government is intending to deposit money into bank accounts have circulated online.

Following the debunking of a July prank in which it was claimed that the government would be delivering $2,500 payments in July, new stories began to circulate, leading some to believe that $7,000 payments would be sent out as soon as August 19.

According to NJ.com, after a piece in the US Sun that seemed to hint at the likelihood, Google searches for terms like “$7,000 stimulus checks Aug. 19” spiked. It’s unclear where the number originated from or if the report was intentionally misleading. Brief News from Washington Newsday.