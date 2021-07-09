Fourth Stimulus Check Update: While new direct payments are improbable, there is no one ‘advocating’ for them.

Fourth Stimulus Check Update: New Direct Payments Unlikely, No One ‘Advocating’ For Them

While the American public continues to express support for another round of stimulus checks, with a petition calling for additional payments garnering more than 2.5 million signatures thus far, experts warn that Americans should not anticipate additional government funds, as there are few advocates for another round at that level.

Economic experts caution that priorities have changed and there has been a shift in focus when it comes to how the Biden Administration and Congressional Democrats are working to help the economy improve further from the COVID-19 Pandemic, with a big focus this summer on passing his infrastructure plan, which doesn’t include a round of direct payments and checks to Americans but instead focuses on other areas in need of economic improvement.

“I do not see anyone advocating for another check at the moment,” Mike Konczal, the Roosevelt Institute’s Director of Macroeconomic Analysis, told Insider. “I believe the major battles will center on dealing with the pandemic’s legacy, including increasing vaccination rates, addressing evictions and foreclosures, and ensuring that economic bottlenecks are quickly addressed.”

White House officials seemed to back up Konczal’s comments, telling Insider that that administration is “committed to providing relief to the American people to recover from the impacts of the pandemic,” but also noting that newer laws focused on helping small businesses, providing housing aid, and the expansion of the child tax credit.

“We look forward to continuing our work with Congress to implement ARP and pass the president’s full Build Back Better agenda,” the official said.

Previously, the administration maintained that, while checks were not being considered, they were not ruled out entirely, and Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters that Biden was open to a variety of various payment options in the future.

Of course, should a check be considered, it would still have a long road to being passed, as it would have to get through Congress, which has been notorious for holding up stimulus payments before. A second stimulus check was in stalemate for much of 2020 until December, when Americans received an extra $600. Congress had continued to argue—and even rejected—then-President Donald Trump’s support for a $2,000 check earlier in the year. The third stimulus check, which came under President Biden in March, it was passed because of the use of Budget Reconciliation, which allowed Senate Democrats to avoid the filibuster and pass the legislation for it without a single Republican vote for support.

Those payments were also sent out after Democrats made attempts to concede the income limit for those eligible for the checks, though some who exceeded that limit have since been found to have received payments anyway.

While a check is not currently in the cards, some will start receiving money directly into their bank accounts next week because of the Enhanced Child Tax Credit. The money will be deposited into the accounts monthly through December, with eligible households receiving $300/child for children under age 6 and $250/child for children ages 6-13.