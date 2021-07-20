Four Olympic players are missing from Team USA’s basketball roster for their trip to Tokyo.

The men’s basketball team of the United States arrived in Tokyo on Monday without some key players of the squad. With the Olympic Opening Ceremony less than 72 hours away, only eight of Team USA’s 12 players are in Japan.

Because he had been placed under COVID-19 health and safety standards, Zach LaVine was not allowed to board the airplane. The NBA Finals in 2021 will feature Devin Booker, Khris Middleton, and Jrue Holiday.

If all four players make it to the game, they won’t have much time to settle in. On Sunday, Team USA will meet France in its first Olympic game.

Because he has been placed in health and safety regulations, Zach LaVine of Chicago will not be able to travel with the men’s national team to Tokyo today. pic.twitter.com/8UzIrUZFWT

The United States is hoping that LaVine will be able to go to Tokyo later this week. After spending four days in quarantine, Jerami Grant, one of the eight players on the flight to Japan, just cleared contact tracing measures.

Because he tested positive for COVID-19 late last week, Bradley Beal was thrown out of the Olympics. Keldon Johnson was named to the roster in his place.

Because of Beal’s absence, LaVine’s ability to play is even more crucial.

Team USA won its past two exhibition games, with LaVine scoring 28 points in 46 minutes.

If the Milwaukee Bucks win Game 6 against the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday night, the NBA Finals will be over. If the Suns force a Game 7, the series will be decided in Phoenix on Thursday night.

Booker, Middleton, and Holiday might arrive in Tokyo one day after the Opening Ceremony, on Saturday.

Will the USA Olympic team be bolstered after the NBA Finals?

“These three men, Kris Middleton, Jrue Holiday, and Devin Booker, will be on the next trip out to Tokyo.” @ShamsCharania #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/l40oA0ErSa @ShamsCharania #PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/l40oA0ErSa

Team USA head coach Gregg Popovich told reporters, “We just have to endure and find ways to keep them in condition even though we’re not going to be able to execute too much too well.”

“As a result, we’ll have to come up with common denominators for this specific group. So to speak, less is more. The worst thing we can do for this group is invent the wheel.”

This summer, Team USA has struggled, losing both of its exhibition games in Las Vegas. The team is still a strong favorite to win their fourth gold medal in a row.

Kevin Durant is a basketball player from the United States. Brief News from Washington Newsday.