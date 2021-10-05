For the second time, Facebook has asked a judge to dismiss the FTC’s antitrust lawsuit.

On Monday, Facebook responded to an FTC lawsuit by filing a move to dismiss an antitrust action due to a lack of evidence.

Facebook also argued in a filing to the United States District Court for the District of Columbia that the FTC’s decision to launch the amended lawsuit was invalid because Chair Lina Khan had not recused herself, notwithstanding the FTC’s earlier dismissal of the recusal. Khan’s earlier critical remarks about Facebook’s market practices, according to Facebook, constituted her a biased party who had already made up her opinion in the case.

The FTC’s first action against Facebook was rejected by a judge in June due to a lack of sufficient evidence that the firm was an illegal monopoly. The FTC filed an updated lawsuit on Aug. 19 alleging that Facebook engaged in anticompetitive behavior by acquiring Whatsapp and Instagram and barring competitors from accessing its application programming interface (API).

Facebook’s initial successful plea to dismiss the FTC action included a request to see Khan’s refusal in person. The FTC’s Office of General Counsel said in a statement that it “seriously evaluated” the request, but that it was unnecessary because the matter was being heard by a federal judge, who would grant the corporation due process rights.

Khan, a legal professor who worked on the House Judiciary Committee’s staff, authored a study for Congress that classified Facebook, Apple, Google, and Amazon as monopoly power holders. She was in charge of the Google component of the final report, not the Facebook section.

In June, the Senate confirmed her as the head of the FTC by a vote of 69 to 28 and across party lines. Her critical views of Big Tech are thought to have contributed to her confirmation, as both Democrats and Republicans think the businesses are becoming too dominant.

This comes at a time when Facebook, the world’s largest social media site, is under increased scrutiny. Members of Congress were outraged when the Wall Street Journal published a series of exposes called “The Facebook Files” last month that revealed the business has undertaken research on themes like misinformation and the impact of its platforms on teen mental health.

These findings cast doubt on public statements by Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg downplaying the company’s participation in either in congressional testimony. Facebook chastised the Journal for cherry-picking its findings. Brief News from Washington Newsday.