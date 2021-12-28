For the January reopening, the New York City Public Schools have changed its quarantine rules and are stockpiling testing kits.

New York City public schools are preparing for the start of the new semester by stockpiling testing kits and revising rules to safeguard kids from the COVID-19 Omicron version.

New York Governor Kathy Hochul joined Mayor Bill de Blasio and Mayor-elect Eric Adams on Tuesday to discuss how public schools are preparing for the start of the new semester on January 3. In a nod to the twin goals of averting school closures and guaranteeing students’ safety, De Blasio, who is in his final week in office, referred to the new policy as “Stay Safe and Stay Open.”

Several city schools were shuttered during the last week of the previous semester due to diseases among pupils or employees. As a safeguard against COVID-19, under current city regulation, a single infection can result in the closure of an entire school.

This strategy has been divisive, but New York officials are now considering easing the quarantine regulations in order to keep schools open for as long as possible. Adams, who will succeed De Blasio on January 1, has stated that he opposes further school closures.

At the press conference, Adams stated, “Your children are safer in school, the numbers speak for themselves.”

The New York public school system will get one million testing kits in the coming days as part of the state’s effort to strengthen public school defenses against the virus. The kits are slated to be distributed to New York City schools by the end of this week, according to Hochul.

“They can be in hand for school districts to deploy them in the way they want,” Hochul added.

With little over one million children attending approximately 1,500 schools, New York City’s public school system is the largest in the United States.

The nation’s most populous city has already experienced an increase in Omicron infections, with the state setting a new daily high of 49,708 cases on Monday.