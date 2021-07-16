For the first time, the Chinese smartphone Xiaomi outsells Apple.

Xiaomi, a Chinese smartphone company, was the second-best-selling smartphone in the second quarter, surpassing Apple for the first time in sales.

Xiaomi had a 17 percent market share, which was more than Apple’s 14 percent. Samsung maintained its lead with 19 percent of the vote, but Xiaomi is closing the gap.

According to Canalys Market Researcher Ben Stanton, the average selling price of a Xiaomi phone is around 40% to 75% less than that of Samsung and Apple. In Latin America, shipments increased by 300 percent, in Africa by 150 percent, and in Western Europe by 50 percent.

Xiaomi has surpassed Samsung as the world’s second largest smartphone manufacturer.

“Xiaomi is rapidly expanding its global business,” Stanton said. Smartphone shipments in China have increased by 83 percent in the last year, compared to 15 percent for Samsung and 1 percent for Apple. Apple, on the other hand, plans to release its new iPhone 13 series this fall.

This year, the Beijing-based company’s top objective is to boost sales of its high-end smartphones. It debuted the Mi 11 Ultra earlier this year, a high-end smartphone that costs $928 (or 5,999 yuan). The Mi Mix Fold, the company’s first foldable smartphone, was also unveiled, with a price tag of 9,999 yuan.

Oppo and Vivo, Xiaomi’s main competitors, are also attempting to get into the same market.

”With Oppo and Vivo sharing the same goal and both prepared to spend large on above-the-line marketing to grow their brands in a way Xiaomi isn’t,” Stanton predicted.

We’ve climbed one more notch! According to @Canalys, we are now the world’s second largest smartphone brand in terms of shipments. This incredible achievement would not have been possible without our adoring Mi Fans! #NoMiWithoutYou

Despite the fact that all vendors are trying to ensure component supply amid worldwide shortages, Xiaomi’s main goal right now is to dethrone Samsung as the world’s largest smartphone manufacturer.

Xiaomi has benefited from Huawei’s recent problems, which was once the world’s leading smartphone supplier. However, US sanctions have made it more difficult for Huawei to obtain essential supplies such as software and microchips, resulting in a drop in sales.

Xiaomi is gearing up to unveil its next initiative, having stated in March that it will enter the electric vehicle market with a $10 billion investment over the next ten years.