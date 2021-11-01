For the Christmas Countdown, here are 7 unique and fun holiday advent calendars.

The holiday season has here, bringing with it many beloved traditions such as family gatherings, large Thanksgiving dinners, and, of course, Christmas lights, trees, and all manner of festive joys and treats. Among the very best? Using an Advent Calendar to count down to Christmas Day.

Advent calendars, which began in religious Christmas traditions and indicate the counting down of the Advent season, have evolved over time and now most typically begin on December 1 and count down each day of the month until Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, according to Vox. They’ve also been given a makeover over the years, making them a fun way for youngsters and adults to get into the holiday spirit as they count down the days until Christmas, with small sweets and other exciting rewards available each day.

Whether you’re looking for a more mature calendar, one with an edible component, or one that’s undoubtedly unique, we’ve got you covered. This year, try one of these seven calendars for a fresh twist on the festive tradition.

Advent Calendar from “The Office” by Funko

If you or someone you know is a huge fan of “The Office,” this calendar is a must-have. Each date comes with a new Pocket Pop vinyl figure that ranges in size from 1.5 to 2.25″. It’s available at Walmart and The NBC Store. “Squid Game” is a game about squids. Advent Calendar for Christmas What better way to ring in the Christmas season than with a calendar inspired by one of Netflix’s most popular shows? This version, though, should be a little less violent.

Know someone who takes pride in their self-care and beauty routines? The Body Shop’s “Share The Love” Big Advent Calendar might be the greatest one to acquire. At $119.00, it is a little more expensive than some others, but bundle includes 25 goods. While there are no specifics on what might be hidden behind each door, some of the things could include full-sized Avocado Body Butter, Himalayan Charcoal, and British Rose face masks, as well as Hand Creams.

Sauces with a kick

This calendar, which adds some spice to the Christmas season, will appeal to hot sauce fans.

Coffee Calendar Do you enjoy your morning cup of joe? This K-Cup calendar, which includes 24 different pods for Keurig Brewers, could be just what you need to get your daily fix—and get ready for the holidays.

Calendar of Wine Events

What better way to ring in the festive season than with a wine advent calendar? There are 24 small bottles in this set.