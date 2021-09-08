The Washington Newsday

For the 2021 NFL season, here are the top ten highest-paid players.

Because quarterback is by far the most essential position in football, it’s no surprise that all of the NFL’s highest-paid players are quarterbacks. Ten players earn at least $30 million per season, with three of the league’s top quarterbacks earning more than $40 million.

Based on the average annual value of their contracts, according to Spotrac, here are the highest-paid players in the NFL for the 2021 season.

Kansas City Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes: $45 million

Kansas City granted Mahomes an unprecedented 10-year, $450 million contract last summer because he is perhaps the finest player in the league. With incentives, the contract might be worth up to $503 million. In terms of total value and average compensation, it obliterated NFL records.

Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen: $43 million

The Bills didn’t waste any time in re-signing Allen, giving him a six-year, $258 million contract before the start of his fourth NFL season. The contract includes $150 million in practical guarantees, with incentives bringing the total to $288 million. After struggling as a passer in his first two seasons, Allen was an MVP candidate in 2020.

Dallas Cowboys’ Dak Prescott: $40 million

Prescott took a chance on himself last year, declining an extension and signing a four-year, $160 million contract with Dallas in March. Prescott received $126 million in practical guarantees and will be paid $75 million in total in 2021 despite suffering a season-ending injury in Week 5 of the 2020 season.

Houston Texans’ Deshaun Watson: $39 million

It’s unclear how much of Watson’s four-year, $156 million contract he’ll actually get due to his pending legal issues. Watson has a $10.54 million base salary for the 2021 season before his extension kicks in and pays him a $35 million salary in 2022.

Russell Wilson, Seattle Seahawks: $35 million

Wilson became the NFL’s highest-paid player when he inked a four-year, $140 million deal in April 2019. Two years later, the Seahawks star is almost a bargain at $35 million a season. In nine seasons as Seattle’s starter, Wilson has never missed a game or posted a losing record.

Aaron Rodgers, Green Bay Packers: $33.5 million

The four-year, $134 million extension that Rodgers signed in 2018 was supposed to make him a Packer for life. It now appears extremely likely that the three-time MVP will finish his career elsewhere, and Green Bay has voided the final year of the contract. Rodgers reportedly turned down an extension that. Washington Newsday Brief News.

